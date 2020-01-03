At least one Paulding school board member could face a challenger this year while another longtime board member is considering not seeking re-election.
Paulding's Superior Court clerk also could face at least two challengers this year, while a county Republican said he plans to challenge the county commission chairman for his seat.
Candidates must qualify between March 2 and 6 to be on the ballot for the May 19 party primaries.
Matt Lowe, a county planning commission member, said he plans to challenge Chairman Dave Carmichael for the Republican nomination in the May primary.
Lowe's prior political experience included running unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for state House District 19 in 2016.
Carmichael said in October he will seek a second term as chairman this year.
He served as a county commissioner from 2012 to 2015 before his 2016 election as chairman.
School board member Kim Cobb said she is unsure if she will seek a fourth term representing District 3.
Cobb, who is the board’s vice chairman, said she was “leaning toward not running for re-election but I am still praying for guidance on any decision.”
“I hope that any individuals who are willing to serve and dedicate the time will step up to run for my seat and any other local seats up for election,” she said.
Cobb was first elected in 2008. Her district includes the Dallas area.
A possible challenger to District 4 school board member Glen Albright has filed paperwork signifying she intends to qualify for election in the May primaries.
Shannon Pleasants Price has announced plans to seek Albright’s seat on the Paulding County School Board.
Price has filed a Declaration of Intent to accept campaign contributions with the county elections office for her possible candidacy for the District 4 seat.
Albright said he plans to seek re-election this year to a second term representing District 4, which includes south Paulding County.
School board Chairman Jeff Fuller, who is the board’s only at-large member, said he plans to seek a second term this year.
Theresa Lyons, who represents District 1, said she plans to run for re-election to a fourth term this year. Her district includes the New Hope area.
“I love being on the Board of Education,” Lyons said in an email. “I am honored to serve.”.
School board members are elected countywide but must live in the district they represent.
Sheriff Gary Gulledge said he plans to seek re-election to a fourth term this year, and Coroner Lindsey Eberhart Fuller said she plans to seek re-election to a second term.
Two potential challengers to incumbent Superior Court Clerk Sheila Butler also have filed paperwork signifying they intend to qualify for election in the May primaries.
Kenda Johnson and Agnes Kimble have joined Butler in filing with the county elections office their Declarations of Intent to accept campaign contributions for their possible candidacies for Superior Court clerk.
Butler was appointed in January 2019 to fill the remainder of the term of Treva Shelton, who retired after 18 years in the position.
She served as Shelton’s chief deputy for almost 17 years and has worked a total of 32 years in the clerk’s office.
Johnson served as right of way coordinator for the county transportation department for 17 years and formerly worked in the Douglas County Superior Court clerk’s office.
Kimble formerly worked as a deputy clerk in the Superior Court clerk’s office before leaving in 2018.
