Paulding County voters in November will be among the first in the state to use Georgia’s new voting system that includes a paper ballot.
County elections supervisor Deidre Holden said the Georgia Secretary of State’s office chose Paulding to be among 12 counties to serve as the statewide pilot program for the new Dominion Voting Systems machines prior to them being used statewide in 2020.
The county’s Board of Elections and Registration will offer voting on the new election machines Nov. 5 to voters countywide in the referendum for renewal of a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education, Holden said.
Dallas and Hiram voters also will use them in the mayor and city council elections Nov. 5, she said.
“The Paulding County Board of Elections and Registration has trained staff and will train our poll workers to adequately use the system, as well as going into the community to train the voters,” Holden said.
The Dominion machines reportedly feature ballot marking devices that allow voters to make their choices on touch screens and print paper copies that list their selections and accompanying bar codes.
Voters then can review their choices but must deposit the paper copy into a polling place scanner to be counted.
“The new system is voter friendly and easy for all ages to use,” Holden said. “The tabulation process at the end of Election Day will be much more efficient, resulting in faster results.”
She said voters who have questions about the new voting system can contact the Paulding County Elections Office at 770-443-7503.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently announced he chose Dominion to provide the new $106 million voting system statewide.
The system is expected to be fully operational by the March 24, 2020, state Presidential Preference Primary, he said in a news release.
The Secretary of State’s office will work with the federal Department of Homeland Security and private cyber-security companies to provide network monitoring as well as online scanning for security problems, also known as cyber-hygiene scanning; and cyber-security assessments, a news release stated.
The action came as Georgia faced legal challenges to its current 17-year-old electronic voting system.
U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg is considering one lawsuit which wants the state to use something other than its current voting machines to tally votes in November special and city elections statewide, according to The Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.