That expression that describes a "deer in the headlights look" may take on a more literal meaning for some Northwest Georgia motorists soon.
Nov. 3 through 9 offers the greatest probability for often-costly vehicle collisions with deer in Bartow and Paulding counties because it is the height of breeding season for the animals, a Georgia Department of Natural Resources news release stated.
“Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the annual peak time of year for deer movement,” a recent news release stated.
In addition, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office records show collisions also occurred outside of the reported peak time the state department reported.
The sheriff’s office reported 11 collisions with deer between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 in 2018, and seven during the same time period of 2017, in Paulding County.
Georgia State Patrol compiles such statistics for Bartow County and did not immediately have the information available for the same time period.
Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, said deer often travel in groups.
“So, if a deer crosses the road ahead of you there is a good chance that another will follow,” he said.
“In many cases, that second deer is the one hit as the driver assumes the danger has passed and fails to slow down,” Killmaster said.
The state Wildlife Resources Division offered some tips and information to help avoid potential collisions:
• Always remember deer are wild and, therefore, can be unpredictable. A deer calmly standing on the side of a road may bolt into or across the road rather than away from it when startled by a vehicle.
• Take caution and slow down when a deer crosses the road in front of you. Deer usually travel in groups, so it is likely that others will follow.
• Deer are most active at dawn and dusk and are typically seen along roads during the early morning and late evening — the same times most people are commuting to and from work.
• Minimize damage — if it is too late to avoid a collision, drivers are advised to slow down as much as possible to minimize damage.
• Resist the urge to swerve to avoid the deer, as this may cause further damage, sending drivers off the road or causing a collision with another vehicle.
The timing of the rut, or breeding season, for white-tailed deer is Nov. 3 through 9 in Paulding and Bartow counties but varies in other Georgia counties, according to information from the department.
The greater possibility of vehicles striking deer in the two counties is based on GDOT records of past collisions in the two counties, the Department of Natural Resources release stated.
“Drivers should be especially wary of deer during these time periods,” the release stated.
The department reported that during the rut, or mating season, the desire to breed causes deer to become more active compared to the rest of the year. It features a digital map at http://georgiawildlife.com/rut-map which shows local peaks in deer movement in Georgia.
“Deer mating season occurs between October and late December, depending on location. Male deer go into ‘rut’ and begin actively searching for mates.
“This behavior results in an increase in deer movement, bringing them across roadways (that cross their natural habitats).
“Bucks move more and become less secretive, making them easier to hunt and more susceptible to being hit by motor vehicles.”
A second main reason why drivers may see more deer along roads in the fall is the end of Daylight Savings Time when “our days become shorter and nights become longer.”
“Rush hour for most commuters tends to fall during the same hours in which white-tailed deer are most active – dawn and dusk,” the release stated.
State Farm Insurance reported the average national cost per claim in 2016 and 2017 was $4,179 for vehicle collisions with deer.
November was the month most drivers had collisions with a deer, elk, moose or caribou in the U.S., followed by October and December, the insurance company reported.
For more information, visit www.georgiawildlife.com.
