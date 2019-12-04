Congressmen representing two northwest Georgia districts admit they are unfamiliar with the state’s soon-to-be junior U.S. senator.
However, one said he trusted she is ready for the “challenges” and the other trusted the appointment made by a governor with "conservative values."
District 11 U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, and District 14 U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, reacted to Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointment of businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats today, Dec. 4.
Sen. Johnny Isakson is vacating the seat Dec. 31 for health reasons. Loeffler will join with U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., to represent Georgia in the Senate before standing for election in November 2020 to fill the remaining two years of Isakson’s term.
Graves said, “I welcome Ms. Loeffler to the Georgia delegation and look forward to getting to know her better.
“She's known as a proven business leader who I trust understands the challenges that await her,” said Graves, whose district includes Paulding County.
Loudermilk, whose district includes Bartow County, said, “While I do not know Kelly well, I do know Gov. Brian Kemp and the strong conservative values he holds, and I trust his judgment in making this important decision."
President Donald Trump had asked Kemp to appoint a political ally, District 9 U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, to the seat. Collins has indicated publicly he may run against Loeffler in November.
Loudermilk did not directly address the issue but said Georgia's Republican Congressional delegation was “known for unity and collaboration between its members in both chambers.”
"I look forward to working with Kelly Loeffler as the new U.S. senator in Georgia’s Republican Congressional Delegation,” Loudermilk said. “We will continue to work hard on the issues Georgians care about.”
Graves added he was “grateful to Sen. Isakson for his more than four decades of work on behalf of Georgia families, businesses, and our nation's veterans.
“He will be missed but his impact will be felt for years to come.”
