Paulding commissioners apparently did not share the fears neighbors had about a pitbull dog rescue shelter operating by early next decade in their west end neighborhood.
The Paulding County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Friday, Oct. 11, in a special called meeting to approve the rezoning of land in west Paulding for future construction of the facility operated by Dallas-based Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue Inc.
Commissioner Sandy Kaecher, whose district includes the rezoning area, said a visit to the rescue group’s northeast Paulding facility helped allay any concerns she had about founder Jason Flatt’s ability to operate a shelter that would not be a problem for its neighbors.
“The way he has it set up is incredible,” she said.
Commission Chairman Dave Carmichael said Flatt “is the kind of person I can put confidence in” based on his past operation of the nonprofit's shelter.
Carmichael noted more than 500 emails had poured in to the planning and zoning department in support of Flatt.
“I’ve never seen such a support for any issue in 6-½ years (as a commissioner),” Carmichael said.
The Paulding County Planning Commission voted Friday morning, Oct. 11, to recommend the board of commissioners later that day give final approval to the rezoning of almost 46 acres at New Vinson Mountain Road and Crawford Road south of Rockmart for the shelter.
County commissioners then voted Friday afternoon 4-0 to rezone the land from Suburban Residential to Agricultural. Commissioner Brian Stover was absent.
Flatt, president and founder of the decade-old nonprofit, said he would need to raise millions to build his planned facility by about 2022.
He said it would house 50 to 60 dogs in indoor stalls in a 10,000- to 15,000-square-foot steel building insulated to cut down on escaping noise.
The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, and dogs will be accompanied by a staff member when out for recreation in a fenced-in space, he said
“My No. 1 concern is the safety of my animals and the safety of the community,” Flatt said during the planning commission meeting.
He said he did not yet have a final site plan for the new facility but chose the 46-acre site to make it “as remote a facility as possible” in Paulding County.
Flatt in late 2016 withdrew a previous plan to enlarge his current shelter to provide space for up to 60 dogs after neighbors said they opposed a larger building and feared introduction of more dogs than he currently housed.
He told planning commissioners Friday morning, Oct. 11, that county Animal Control workers had not been called to the shelter in the eight years he has operated it off Dallas-Acworth Highway.
“The problem is everyone hears the word ‘pitbull’ (and) it sets them off,” he said.
Opponents of Flatt’s new plan cited the canine breed’s history of involvement nationally in some human deaths from dog bites; and the effect a pitbull rescue operation would have on neighboring property values.
Don Hawkins of Roberson Road and Leslie Phillips of Crossroads Church Road told planning commissioners they were concerned about people leaving unwanted dogs at the shelter’s entrance and becoming a danger to neighbors.
“Would you want this next door to you or your neighborhood?” Phillips asked.
Hawkins said he was a property appraiser and such a facility with “an unknown number of dangerous dogs” would lower the value of neighboring land by up to 10%.
He said he was sure Flatt’s dogs were “well-behaved” but pitbull is “a dangerous breed.”
“The stats are out there,” Hawkins said.
Charles Garrett told the board of commissioners said he was concerned about the “track record” of the pitbull breed in general.
“We have investments out here. We do not need that type of facility,” Garrett said.
Bill Sherfesee said he was an animal lover but the shelter could affect the sales price of his property.
“I have to look at my lifelong investment,” he said.
Supporters of Flatt cited his successful operation of his current facility; longtime efforts to support county spay and neuter efforts for cats and other breeds of dogs; and support for hurricane victims and their pets in Georgia in recent years.
Flatt said he had seen on a private community social media page notices about 18 missing dogs and a cow roaming free in recent months.
“It seems like you have a missing dog problem,” he said.
He said the dogs would remain in a fenced area without the potential for escape because they would be securely fenced within an area with a concrete floor.
He also said he has liability insurance on the operation.
At the urging of planning and zoning commission members, Flatt agreed to operate on a fenced, four-acre site in the middle of the overall property to provide 42 acres of undeveloped land as a buffer from all neighboring properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.