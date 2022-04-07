Lost Art Music Festival is inviting fans back to Foxhall Resort in metro Atlanta June 17 and 18, 2022.
Presented by Cathead Distillery, the two-day event attracts fans from across the Southeast to celebrate Americana music through high energy performances, hand-picked vendors in the artist market, food trucks, artist experiences and more.
With tickets on sale now, Lost Art rounded out the full lineup for 2022 with Rayland Baxter and Aaron Lee Tasjan, who join Durand Jones and The Indications, Paul Cauthen, The Lone Bellow, Southern Avenue, Margo Cilker and Gabe Lee. The festival has cultivated a lineup this year that is eclectic and lively Americana, influenced by everything from retro soul and roots to folk and outlaw country.
Thirty minutes outside of southwest Atlanta, the festival is set at Foxhall Resort in Douglas County. It boasts one, two, three and four-bedroom villas, a short five-minute walk from festival grounds, alongside a newly built clubhouse on this 1,100+ acre outdoor retreat with rolling hillsides along the Chattahoochee River.
Rooms at the resort are packaged as a part of the VIP Platinum tickets and are in limited quantity. Additional lodging options including hotels and camping are also available. Lost Art also offers roundtrip shuttle service with confirmed stops in Sandy Springs, Midtown Atlanta, and Douglasville. For full lodging and shuttle options, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com/experience.
Lost Art Music Festival is pleased to announce that in addition to presenting sponsor Cathead Distillery, the festival is supported by Wild Heaven Beer, Topo Chico, WABE, and Birmingham Mountain Radio. Additionally, Lost Art is proud to partner with the Georgia Music Foundation, who supports programs of music preservation, education, and outreach. Music fans can choose to donate to the foundation when purchasing tickets.
Ticket levels include General Admission Friday Night with performances by Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gabe Lee, food trucks; General Admission Saturday with six concerts plus food trucks, bars, and artist market; a Weekend Pass with general admission tickets for Friday and Saturday; VIP Saturday with includes everything from GA Saturday plus VIP viewing area, private bar, complimentary beverages (3), private air-conditioned bathrooms, and express entrance; and VIP Platinum with everything from VIP Saturday plus lodging options at Foxhall Resort, access to the Friday Night Kickoff Party, and festival swag bag.
For full details, the most up-to-date info, and to purchase tickets, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com.
