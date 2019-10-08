A judge recently sentenced a man to the maximum punishment possible almost exactly 17 years after he shot two Paulding residents to death and left their bodies in a burning vehicle on the side of I-20 in Atlanta in 2002.
Paulding Superior Court Judge T. David Lyles on Sept. 27 sentenced Andrew Shadrix, 44, to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of Jeffrey Jackson and Shad English in September 2002 at a residence on Cohran Store Road in south Paulding.
The sentencing followed investigators receiving a confession from Shadrix in May after it being a cold case in which no new leads were found for 16 years.
A news release from the district attorney’s office stated the 2002 sentencing provisions did not allow for a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
At the sentencing hearing, Lyles agreed with Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Rollins’ request for the maximum punishment possible. Lyles sentenced Shadrix to two consecutive life sentences.
“This means that the second life sentence will not start until after the first,” the release stated.
“While we can never bring back the victims of this senseless act of violence, we hope that this brings some level of closure to the victim’s families.”
On Sept. 15, 2002, the Atlanta Fire Department and Police Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-20 just within the western city limits of Atlanta, a Paulding sheriff's office news release stated.
Atlanta authorities then discovered two bodies located in the trunk of the badly burned vehicle. A subsequent autopsy revealed the two men had been shot to death, the release stated.
The victims were later identified as English, 21, and Jackson, 19, both of Paulding County.
"Although they diligently worked this case, Atlanta homicide detectives were never able to generate any substantial leads and the case eventually went cold," the release stated.
"For years there was speculation that the murders occurred in Paulding County but no conclusive evidence ever brought the investigation officially to Paulding County.”
It said that “as a result of some investigative leads that were developed in other cases,” Paulding deputies assigned to the FBI Gang Task Force and Paulding District Attorney’s office prosecutors began working this case in early 2018.
"After an exhaustive amount of work” deputies and prosecutors received a confession on May 22 from Shadrix.
“During the course of the investigation it was determined that the murders were drug related in nature," the release stated.
Shadrix was incarcerated in the Georgia State Prison system on unrelated charges and in the Paulding County Jail for court proceedings in May when he confessed, the release stated.
Detectives determined the murders occurred at a residence which no longer exists at 170 Cohran Store Road in Douglasville in unincorporated Paulding County after the owner destroyed it “for unrelated reasons.”
The DA’s office thanked the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Cobb County Police Department, and the FBI “for the hard work and dedication they have shown in this case.”
