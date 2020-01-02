A 65-year-old man was found dead inside the rubble of a home that burned in northeast Paulding County New Year's Eve.
Paulding firefighters discovered the man's body after working to extinguish a fire late on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the residence at 244 Trace Road, said Lt. Steve Mapes of Paulding County Fire & Rescue.
Units were dispatched at 11:04 p.m. after a report of a residential structure fire at the house off Mt. Tabor Church Road in unincorporated Dallas, he said.
"The initial 911 call was placed by a neighbor who indicated an elderly male, the only resident, might be at home," Mapes said.
Approximately three minutes after being dispatched, a Paulding County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and reported the house was fully involved with fire, he said.
Paulding fire units arrived four minutes later and began suppression efforts that included fighting the blaze inside the residence, Mapes said.
During search and rescue operations the roof collapsed and forced firefighters to battle the fire from outside the building, he said.
Mapes said the fire was declared under control at about midnight. During overhaul operations, firefighters discovered the man's body inside the home, he said.
"As a result, investigators from Paulding Fire requested assistance from the state of Georgia Fire Marshal’s office which is standard protocol for fires involving fatalities," Mapes said.
He said the victim was not identified because next of kin had not been notified.
The cause was still under investigation Jan. 2, Mapes said.
Six units, including three engines and a truck, squad and rescue vehicles and several command officers responded to the fire, Mapes said.
According to county tax records, the brick veneer residence at 244 Trace Road is owned by James and Marion Long and contains almost 2,100 square feet on 2.65 acres.
Mapes said two emergency medical calls were dispatched to the same residence in recent months — one in November and another near Christmas in December.
