A Floyd County man charged with shoplifting knives he planned as Christmas presents for his children was arrested after employees heard the sounds of packaging being torn apart in a Cartersville store’s bathroom.
Cartersville police arrested Jordan Wynn Bryant, 36, of Cave Spring, on charges related to having tools used in a crime and shoplifting after the incident at Academy Sports and Outdoors at 453 E. Main St.
An officer reported Dec. 8 being dispatched about 9 p.m. to the store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
An employee told the officer the suspect was still in the bathroom’s handicapped stall after being heard “taking apart plastic packages.”
The reporting officer and another officer then spoke with the suspect after he exited the stall and he “asked me if he was suspected of stealing,” the report stated.
“I advised Mr. Bryant that he was and asked if he had anything on his person,” the officer reported.
The suspect pulled out an empty Gerber Highbrow compact knife package, after which an officer searched the suspect’s jacket and found four knives not in any packaging which were property of Academy Sports, the report said.
The property included the Highbrow knife, two Gerber Flatiron Aluminum knives, and a Kettlebell knife and bar, all totaling almost $140.
An officer then searched the suspect and located a pair of pliers and a pocket knife he owned, the report said.
The suspect admitted to officers he had used the knife to open the Highbrow knife package, which had been cut at the bottom, the report stated.
“Mr. Bryant stated that he had taken the (knives) because they were going to be Christmas presents for his children,” the report said.
Officers later found that Bartow and Floyd counties’ sheriff’s offices had active warrants on the suspect on charges of Failure to Appear.
Bryant was being held in the Bartow County Jail on $2,500 bond, according to jail records.
