Paulding deputies and detectives made an arrest in a murder that occurred earlier this month on Old Locklear Road in northwest Paulding County.
At about 11:39 p.m. on Feb. 5, Paulding E-911 received a call from individuals at 258 Old Locklear Road Dallas regarding a female who had just been shot.
“The complainant initially explained that the female victim had been shot by her brother and that they were both intoxicated. They further advised that bystanders on scene were attempting life saving measures,” a news release said.
Once deputies arrived at the scene it was determined that the victim, later identified as Shana Nicole Dover, a 35-year-old white woman, had succumbed to injuries which were sustained by multiple gunshot wounds.
After further investigation, it was determined that the victim and suspect were not blood related, but rather very close friends that refer to each other as brother and sister.
Deputies were able to determine that “some type of dispute occurred prior to their arrival” and as a result, they arrested the suspect, later identified as Justin Blane Smart, a 35-year-old white man, who was still at the residence.
Smart was charged with aggravated assault and murder.
He was transported to the Paulding County Jail where he is being held with no bond.
“As the investigation continues, more charges are likely,” the news release said.
If you have any information about this case, contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
