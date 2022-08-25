Major Tony Henderson officially retired from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19. Due to loosening COVID-19 restrictions, an official retirement celebration was held at the Sheriff’s Office with Major Henderson’s family, friends, and co-workers present.
Major Henderson began his law enforcement career with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office when he was hired by Sheriff Bill Forsyth in 1987 to be a jailer. He worked his way through the ranks and is currently the division commander of the warrant/civil division. During his over 25 year career with the sheriff’s office, he served under four different sheriffs.
Henderson, who grew up in Paulding County, was promoted to be a deputy in the uniform patrol division in 1987. In May of 1988, he graduated from the Floyd Junior College Law Enforcement Academy. Major Henderson served in the warrant/civil division from 1988 to 1992 and achieved the rank of sergeant. Major Henderson returned to the uniform patrol division in 1992 and was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1993 where he oversaw a shift.
Major Henderson became one the first Field Training Officers (F.T.O.) for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in 1994 after becoming a Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) certified F.T.O. Major Henderson remained a shift supervisor until 1998.
In 1998, Henderson expanded his experience when he entered the civilian work force where he spent several years in the media industry as a circulation executive. During his time outside of law enforcement, Major Henderson attended numerous business and personnel management classes. Major Henderson returned to the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and served as a detective in the criminal investigations division. In 2010, Major Henderson was appointed as the division commander of the warrant/civil division where he was ultimately promoted to the rank of major.
Major Henderson has helped streamline processes and protocols in one of the most highly complex divisions at the sheriff’s office. The execution of civil process orders as directed by the courts and the service of criminal warrants is what the warrant/civil division specializes in. Throughout his career, Major Henderson has received numerous training hours in multiple advanced law enforcement courses.
“Tony and I have worked together at the Sheriff’s Office for many years. He is one of the most humble, honest, hardworking men that I have ever had the privilege to work with. Tony has forgotten more about warrants and civil process than most people will ever know. He is a wealth of knowledge and will truly be missed,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement. “Although eventually someone will fill his shoes, it will take a while for that individual to grasp the knowledge he has about warrants and civil process procedures. I hope he enjoys retirement and gets to relax and travel as much as he wants while spending time with his family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.