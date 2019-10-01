GreyStone Power is offering kiosks now and planning more in the future to take in-person payments after the cooperative closes its Paulding County district office at the end of this month.
It recently announced it will close its 14-year-old office off U.S. Hwy. 278 in east Dallas Nov. 1 as it awaits construction of its new corporate headquarters in Hiram.
Approximately 2,700 transactions are done through GreyStone cashiers monthly, either inside or through the drive-through window at the Dallas office, a GreyStone spokesperson said.
After the closure, GreyStone will offer a series of kiosks located countywide to accept in-person payments from thousands of members who make them monthly, officials said.
GreyStone already operates payment kiosks at Bala Food Mart at 8860 Cartersville Hwy., and Al's Exxon at 30 Hwy. 101, both in Dallas, a GreyStone spokesperson said.
It also recently installed a new kiosk at Grand’s convenience store at the corner of Bobo and Macland roads at 2785 Bobo Road in Dallas, a news release stated.
At least two additional payment kiosks will be available by Nov. 1 and two more by the end of this year, said spokeswoman Ashley Kinnard.
About 400 members monthly also visit the Dallas office to speak with a member services representative, Kinnard said.
Representatives will be available by phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 770-942-6576 for those who do not want to make the drive to GreyStone’s current headquarters in eastern Douglas County after Nov. 1, she said.
The Dallas office serves as a branch of Go Energy Financial Credit Union, formerly GEMC Credit Union. GreyStone cashiers handle about 1,000 credit union transactions monthly, Kinnard said.
Customers needing in-branch services after Nov. 1 can visit Go Energy Financial’s Douglasville branch at the GreyStone headquarters, which is located at 11490 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Douglasville, the news release stated.
GreyStone is a member-owned electric cooperative providing electricity and related services to almost 42,000 customers in Paulding and Bartow counties and 118,000 throughout its eight-county service area.
The action to close its Dallas district office, which opened in late 2005, is in anticipation of GreyStone’s move from its current site to a new headquarters complex on 55 acres in southeastern Paulding County by late 2020, a news release stated.
The new headquarters will serve as both GreyStone’s corporate office and its new Paulding service center. It was chosen in part because it is near the geographic center of its service area, which stretches from southern Bartow County to northern Coweta and Fayette counties, officials said.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
