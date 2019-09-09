Cartersville police officers arrested a juvenile seen fleeing less than a block away from the scene of a reported armed robbery of a Dollar General store near Joe Frank Harris Parkway this morning, Sept. 9.
Officers responded to the store at 104 North Market Square in the Market Square shopping center on a report of an armed robbery about 8:51 a.m., a news release stated.
"Officers in the area immediately located and apprehended the fleeing subject on Nelson Street without incident," the release stated.
Nelson Street adjoins the south side of the shopping center.
The suspect was a male juvenile who was charged as an adult. Charges included Armed Robbery and Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, with other charges pending, the release stated.
No injuries were reported during the robbery or apprehension, the release said.
Cartersville Police said it was not releasing a name or additional information because it was an ongoing investigation.
