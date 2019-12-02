A Dallas man told 911 operators he may have accidentally run over his longtime girlfriend before deputies found her dead in the driveway recently.
Paulding sheriff's detectives then found the couple had a long history of domestic violence calls to their south Paulding residence before they arrested Morris Ezekiel Hix, 72, of 283 Perkins Road in Dallas Nov. 26.
Hix was charged with murder and aggravated assault following the incident at the residence off Pine Shadows Drive, about a mile east of Villa Rica Highway.
Hix called Paulding E-911 Nov. 26 at 6:05 p.m. to ask for a "welfare check" of his longtime girlfriend, Janet Darlene Osmer, 52. He said they had been arguing “and that during the argument he may have accidentally run over her in the driveway," said Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
“When responders arrived on scene, they located Osmer deceased in the driveway of the residence," Henson said.
“Once they began looking into the case and speaking with Hix in more detail, it was determined that the two had an extensive history of domestic violence calls at the residence,” he said.
As a result of their investigation, detectives arrested Hix without incident and charged him with murder and aggravated assault.
Hix was being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.
Detectives are encouraging anyone with any additional information regarding this case to call 770-443-3015, Henson said.
