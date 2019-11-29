A homeless man told officers the logging operation being done around his living quarters, not him, needed to vacate the site before he was arrested for ignoring their attempts to investigate the matter.
Cartersville Police arrested Duane Curtis Ertmer, 44, whose address in jail records was listed as Mac Johnson Road in Cartersville.
He was charged with Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers after an officer said he refused to participate in his investigation at the site across from Trinity Rail on Old Grassdale Road in Cartersville.
The officer reported responding to a dispatcher’s call to a wooded area at 190 Old Grassdale Road Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 9:15 a.m. and made contact with Ertmer outside of a tent set up on the site.
“Mr. Ertmer stated he was aware of the logging operation going on around him, but had no intention of leaving,” the officer reported.
Ertmer then told the officer “the loggers and all present officers needed to leave” and “gathered his backpack and began to enter his tent.”
A second officer told Ertmer not to go inside the tent, which “Mr. Ertmer ignored,” and told Ertmer repeatedly to exit the tent “which he refused to do, and attempted to zip his tent shut.”
“(The second officer) then grabbed Mr. Ertmer by the wrist and attempted to remove Mr. Ertmer from his tent, as we had not finished investigating the call,” the report stated.
“Mr. Ertmer began to pull away from (the second officer), at which point I assisted with removing Mr. Ertmer from his tent,” the officer reported.
“Mr. Ertmer was repeatedly told to put his hands behind his back and stop resisting, which he refused to do.”
Officers eventually handcuffed the suspect, found no weapons or contraband and transported him to the Bartow County Jail where he was charged.
