A Paulding County resident said she underwent a hysterectomy to treat her uterine fibroids after her insurance provider would not cover a less radical procedure.
Tammy Heyward of Hiram attended a press conference and discussed her struggles with fibroids and her insurance company's refusal to cover a procedure which preserves the uterus.
Heyward was joined by District 58 State Rep. Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, and other women at a press conference in Atlanta on July 23 to honor Fibroid Awareness Month.
One of the most common treatments for uterine fibroids for women who have heavy menstrual bleeding and other symptoms is hysterectomy. Approximately 600,000 women undergo hysterectomies each year in the U.S., a news release stated.
Heyward said her insurance company refused to cover a treatment she favored called Acessa. The FDA has cleared the treatment and peer-reviewed medical research support that it is “a safe and effective procedure,” a news release stated.
