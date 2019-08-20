Hiram Police are investigating after a masked, female robber armed with a gun cleared out the cash register of a convenience store near WellStar Paulding Hospital early today.
Chief Jamison Sailors of the Hiram Police Department said detectives had identified some possible suspects but were still investigating late this afternoon.
He said officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in progress at RaceTrac at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 278 and Bill Carruth Parkway around 12:15 a.m. today, Aug. 20.
A white female "was dropped off near the store in a gold/tan truck" and entered the store, he said.
"After peeking at registers from (the) bathroom, she walks to the registers with a white bandana covering her face, brandishing a black handgun," Sailors said.
The suspect then cleared out the register, exited through the side door of the building and left "in the same truck eastbound on Bill Carruth Parkway," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.