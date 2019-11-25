Good economic conditions both in Georgia and nationally will lead more state residents to hit the roads and pay more for gas this Thanksgiving week.
As a result, an estimated 3% more people will be on Georgia's roads this week and major traffic delays will peak Wednesday night when motorists will take up to four times longer to travel to their destinations.
Wednesday between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. will be the worst time for traveling on roads in the state, according to AAA's Auto Club Group.
Out of more than 1.6 million who will travel in Georgia this week for Thanksgiving, more than 1.4 million will travel by personal vehicle to their destinations on Georgia's interstates, highways and roads -- an increase of an estimated 3%, the auto club said in a news release.
However, area motorists are seeing higher gas prices compared to a week ago but slightly lower prices than Thanksgiving in 2018.
Paulding County gas prices averaged $2.47 and Bartow County $2.48, AAA reported.
Catoosa County in northwest Georgia bordering Tennessee had the lowest average gas prices in Georgia at 2.258 per gallon.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.43 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday's state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 2 cents more than last month, and 3 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs $36.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA reported.
Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA's Auto Club Group, said, “Millions of Americans will seek memorable experiences as they travel for Thanksgiving.
“This year’s holiday will be busier thanks to a strong economy, higher wages and increasing disposable income," Waiters said.
This week, almost 120,000 Georgians also will travel by air, which is 4% higher than last year. Another 30,000 will travel by trains, buses and cruise ships this Thanksgiving holiday, a news release stated.
This will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005.
More than 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.
A total of 49.3 million Americans will travel by personal vehicle, which mirrors Georgia's 3% increase.
More than 4.4 million will travel by air nationally, up 4.6% from 2018.
The Auto Club Group is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 9.9 million members across 11 states and two U.S. territories, including Georgia.
For more information, visit www.AAA.com.
