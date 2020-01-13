Paulding County's longest-serving sheriff who is credited with remaking the office into a more professional and modern unit, died Sunday, Jan. 12.
Bruce Harris, who served four terms as sheriff during a period when Paulding County grew rapidly in population, died Sunday, Jan. 12.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved former sheriff, Bruce Harris," stated the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The Dallas resident’s family was at his side Sunday at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, it stated.
Harris was an "innovator in the field of law enforcement" and helped bring the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office into the 21st century "with a number of technological and procedural advances," the Facebook page stated.
"Sheriff Harris was a true Paulding Countian and loved every aspect of it. He will be sorely missed by so many."
Harris worked as a Paulding County teacher in the early 1970s before going to work as a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol.
He served for 18 years as a trooper before his election as sheriff in 1992. He retired rather than seek re-election in 2008.
Bill Carruth, who served as Paulding County Commission chairman during Harris’ time as sheriff, said, “Bruce was a great person, lawman, father, husband and son.”
“To me he was a great friend. Didn’t have a pretentious bone in his body,” Carruth said.
“He loved Paulding County and the people who live here.”
“I will miss him dearly. He made Paulding County a better and safer place to live and we lost a great man that will never be forgotten.”
He said he and Harris “worked great together, never having a cross word” when other counties routinely see their commissioners and sheriffs clash publicly in such areas as funding.
“That’s rare between commission chairmen and sheriffs if you surveyed the state,” Carruth said of their cordial relationship.
Harris also “had a vision to upgrade public safety in Paulding County” including more officers, cars, renovation of the current jail and 911, a new administration building and modern techniques including a top-notch S.W.A.T. Team and drug task force, new equipment like bullet-proof vests, and a new firing range,” Carruth said.
“Together we were able to accomplish all those things. Bruce would tell me what he needed and most of the time I would provide the necessary funds.
“When we couldn’t fund everything he needed, he never complained because he knew I would provide him with necessary funds as soon as they became available.”
Carruth also recalled that “although we were all business, we managed to work in some fun.”
“Bruce was a kind-hearted, hard-working sheriff who also loved practical jokes and he was always positive and upbeat,” Carruth said. “He even deputized me and presented me with a badge.”
During a retirement ceremony in December 2008, Harris called it "humbling" he would be honored by his peers.
"It makes me humble to see a turnout like this and it's exciting but humbling," Harris said.
He was succeeded by current Sheriff Gary Gulledge, who had been a longtime deputy under Harris.
Gulledge said during the 2008 ceremony, "I wish he would only leave one shoe here for me to fill instead of two,
"His shoes may look small but they are big. I hope I can keep up the changes in the county the way he has and keep the department moving forward."
Harris was a native of Paulding County. He earned a degree in education from West Georgia College in 1969 and worked as a teacher in the Paulding County School District. .
He later returned and earned an additional degree in criminal justice, said sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson.
Harris in 1975 then “realized his true calling” and went to work for the Georgia State Patrol where he served as a trooper in Paulding County, Henson said.
After Harris took office in January 1993, he “took over an agency that was in desperate need of professionalism and reform,” a news release stated.
Harris then undertook a program to overhaul the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.
“One of his first tasks was to create a standard operating procedure when there was not one before,” Henson said.
“He went on to overcome many obstacles in his career which helped shape the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office into one of the largest and most professional sheriff’s offices in the state of Georgia.”
Harris was directly responsible for the establishment of the S.W.A.T. Team; Crisis Negotiation Team; K-9, Youth Services, Crimes Against Children, Technical Services, and Polygraph units; Silver Comet Trail Patrol; Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force; Training Division; Field Training Officer (FTO) Program; Office of Professional Standards; DUI Task Force; H.E.A.T., Crime Suppression and Inmate Workforce units; and School Resource Officers, the news release stated.
He also oversaw the establishment of the sheriff’s office’s social media pages and its Honor Guard, D.A.R.E. Unit, public information officer, Cops for Kids Christmas shopping program and golf tournament fund-raiser; and the Lamar Hunton Memorial Motorcycle Ride for Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes.
Former Speaker of the House Tom Murphy appointed Harris to the Georgia Board of Public Safety. He also served on various boards within the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.
“‘Bruce,’ as he was called by many, was beloved by so many people in Paulding County,” the release stated.
“He was always available and seemed to listen to his law enforcement radio both day and night. He would show up on a scene regardless of whether it was on a holiday or even in the middle of the night.
“He was a sheriff for the people and was an excellent leader.”
“We will never forget the path he paved for those of us at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office,” Henson said. “He made Paulding County a better place because he was the sheriff.”
Clark’s Funeral Home in Hiram is in charge of arrangements, which were incomplete today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.