Graveside services are set for Wednesday, Jan. 15, for former Paulding County sheriff Bruce Harris who died last weekend.
Services are set for 3 p.m. at Dallas Memory Gardens at 444 Confederate Ave. in Dallas, according to an obituary on the Clark Funeral Home website.
Harris, 72, of Dallas, died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Sunday, Jan. 12. He served four terms as sheriff from 1993 to 2009.
He is credited with being directly responsible for the establishment of the current organization and most special units in the sheriff’s office, such as the S.W.A.T. Team and K-9 and Youth Services units; and community events such as the Cops for Kids Christmas shopping program; and the Lamar Hunton Memorial Motorcycle Ride for Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes.
Harris is survived by his wife, Susan Harris; daughters, Jaime Harris of Savannah and Paige Camp of Dallas; and grandchildren, Jameson Tubb, Ailey Savage, Harlie Camp and Ivie Ella Camp.
Harris was a native of Paulding County. He earned a degree in education from West Georgia College in 1969 and worked as a Paulding County Schools teacher before going to work for the Georgia State Patrol as a trooper in 1975.
He worked for 18 years with the Georgia State Patrol before winning election as sheriff in 1992.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Dallas in memory of Harris, the obituary stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.