In March the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 28 projects valued at about $124,457,615.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $51 million, was awarded to C.W. Mathews Contracting Company, Inc. for a project in Paulding County.
This widening and reconstruction project will cover 4.503 miles on SR 92 from Old Burnt Hickory Road to US 41/SR 3. This contract represents 45% of the awarded funds.
The second largest contract is a bridge construction of 0.492 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on US 27/SR 1 over Little Tallapoosa River in Carroll County. The project is worth approximately $10 million. This contract, along with 3 other bridge construction projects, represent 22%, or approximately $25 million, of the awarded funds.
There was one construction project for a roundabout on SR 14 to SR 41 in Coweta County worth approximately $3 million and represents 3% of the awarded funds.
Resurfacing projects represent 24%, or approximately $27 million, of the awarded funds. Resurfacing includes milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation.
The remaining 6% is allotted for safety projects at various locations throughout the state.
The March awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $240 million.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on March 18, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on April 1.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT.
