An "open house"-styled public event will unveil GDOT's plans for easing congestion on a major Bartow County road at its intersection with I-75.
GDOT is encouraging the public to attend the Sept. 17 open house "to offer their comments and feedback" from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the GDOT District 6 office at 30 Great Valley Parkway in White, a news release stated.
The plan calls for spending about $4.8 million to replace the two traffic lights on Cassville-White Road at the I-75 northbound and southbound ramps with modern roundabouts by 2024 , said GDOT spokesman Joe Schulman.
Roundabout intersections, also known as traffic circles, are planned in an effort to reduce delays during peak traffic hours caused by vehicles turning left onto the I-75 entrance ramps, Schulman said.
He said roundabouts in other parts of Bartow County have worked to keep traffic flowing through congested areas.
About 19,450 vehicles travel the two intersections of Cassville-White Road at I-75 daily, he said.
The retail area east of I-75 near the interchange includes fast-food restaurants, a motel and two nationally-branded truck stops.
"It can slow down with all the truck centers there," he said.
Schulman said GDOT wants "the public to come out and give us their thoughts."
Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the GDOT office in White, said, “We always appreciate it when residents take the time to let us know their thoughts about a project."
“The feedback from the public goes a long way in our planning,” Waldrop said. “The open house gives us a chance to hear directly from the people most affected by our projects.”
Attendees of the open house can review the project, ask questions, and express any concerns they might have about proposed improvements, a news release stated.
