GDOT will close a ramp at a major Bartow intersection for four months beginning Friday, Nov. 1, and show plans for the widening of another road in the county during an open house event Nov. 7.
• The southbound ramp from U.S. Hwy. 41 to U.S. Hwy. 411 south will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 1, through February 2020 for construction of a new ramp as part of a $38 million project to rebuild the intersection.
Traffic headed south on Hwy. 41 will detour on Felton Road to Hwy. 411 while crews build a new Hwy. 41 southbound ramp to Hwy. 411. The old ramp will be closed until February 2020, a news release stated.
“However, traffic traveling south on Hwy. 41 will still be able to use a newly constructed ramp to merge onto Highway 411 northbound,” the release stated.
The entire interchange project is expected to be completed in April 2020.
• Plans will be on display and GDOT officials available for questions about the proposed widening of Old Alabama Road in south Bartow County at Woodland High School Nov. 7.
GDOT is hosting the event from 5 to 7 p.m. to give the public a look at the proposed widening of almost six miles of Old Alabama Road to a four-lane, divided road with “bikeable” shoulders.
The federally funded widening is estimated at $80 million and will include 5.95 miles from Ga. Hwy. 113 (Rockmart Highway) to Paga Mine Road.
“Attendees of the open house can review the project, ask questions and express any concerns they might have about proposed improvements,” a news release stated.
Construction is expected to begin in mid-2020, said GDOT spokesman Joe Schulman.
The project will include construction of a new route of Old Alabama Road, beginning at the current intersection of Old Alabama and Ga. Hwy. 113 and running east to align with the current intersection of Ga. Hwy. 61 and Old Alabama Road, he said.
The project will continue east and reach its ending point just east of Paga Mine Road, where it will link with a newly constructed section of Old Alabama Road.
It will include widening of the road from its current two lanes to four lanes divided into two opposing two-lane sections separated by a 44-foot depressed grass median, Schulman said.
Each side of the widened road will feature 10-foot outside shoulders of which 6-½ feet will be paved for bicycles and 3-½ feet will be grass.
New bridges included in the project are planned over Ryle, Ward and Pumpkinvine creeks, he said.
The meeting is scheduled for the school’s cafeteria at 800 Old Alabama Road SE in Cartersville.
