GDOT has changed the date of the closing of the southbound ramp from U.S. Hwy. 41 to Tennessee Street to Nov. 8 from its previously announced Nov. 1 date.
The closure is part of the reconstruction of the U.S. Hwy. 41 interchange at Hwy. 411.
Traffic headed south on Hwy. 41 will detour down Felton Road to get to Tennessee Street while crews build a new Hwy. 41 southbound ramp to Tennessee Street, a news release stated.
The old ramp will be closed until spring 2020. However, traffic traveling south on 41 will still be able to use a newly constructed ramp to merge onto Hwy. 411 northbound.
The entire interchange project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.
GDOT said dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
