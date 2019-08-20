The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was investigating after a Paulding County sheriff's deputy shot a man as he approached them carrying a firearm "in a life-threatening manner" during a domestic "situation" Friday night.
Travis Payne, 22, of Dallas, was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital by air ambulance in critical condition following the incident in the Yorkville area of west Paulding County, said Natalie Ammons of the GBI.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the shooting which occurred at 2562 Hwy 101 North, a GBI news release stated.
The agency reported that preliminary information it received indicated deputies responded to the residence at about 8:52 p.m. after receiving a call about a "domestic situation" involving Payne.
"Deputies arrived on scene to find Payne’s family members outside the residence," the release stated.
"As deputies entered the residence, Payne approached the deputies with a firearm in his hand in a life-threatening manner.
"Deputies gave verbal commands for Payne to drop his weapon. A deputy fired at Payne multiple times, striking him," the release stated.
No deputies were injured.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review, the release stated.
