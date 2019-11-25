A Paulding County sheriff's detective assigned to juvenile crime cases today, Nov. 25, was fired from his job and is facing charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Steve Sorrells, 48, and charged him with two counts of child molestation and one count of violating his oath of office.
Sorrells was employed as a detective and assigned to the Juvenile Investigations Division. He had worked for the Paulding sheriff's office for more than five years.
GBI agents began investigating Sorrells Nov. 14 at the request of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office "after an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor was made to the sheriff’s office," a GBI news release stated.
"Sorrells was immediately placed on administrative leave at the onset of the investigation and was terminated from employment upon his arrest," the release stated.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said Sorrells was removed from all of his official duties as a detective after being placed on paid administrative leave.
This morning, Nov. 25, Sorrells went to the Sheriff’s Office to speak with agents regarding the incident, Henson said.
"As a result of that meeting, he was subsequently arrested. As soon as he was arrested, he was terminated as an employee of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office," Henson said.
Sorrells was taken into custody and booked at the Paulding County jail without incident, the GBI release stated.
However, Henson said, "Since he was an employee of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office prior to his arrest, Sorrells was transferred to a neighboring agency where he is being held with no bond."
Sheriff Gary Gulledge said he was "disgusted that one of our own has been arrested and charged with child molestation."
"This type of behavior will not be condoned in our office nor in any law enforcement agency in the county," Gulledge said.
"Our focus is on the victims in this case; we want to make sure they get the justice and compassion they deserve," he said.
“This incident has tarnished the badge that we all wear so proudly. We will do everything in our power to assist the GBI during this investigation,” Gulledge said
Sorrells had been employed with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office since July 2014 and "did not have any history of disciplinary action in his personnel file prior to this incident," Henson said.
Those with information about the investigation are urged to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424.
