Paulding’s governing body recently decided who they want to represent them on the various authorities and advisory boards within the county government.
Among the new appointees was a familiar one — former county chairman David Austin.
The Paulding County Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Austin as one of three county representatives on the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Austin, a real estate agent, was a member of the council throughout his eight years as county commission chairman from 2008 to 2016 and served as its chairman.
He replaces Greg Perry as Paulding's non-public member on the board. County Commission Chairman Dave Carmichael and Dallas Mayor Boyd Austin also are Paulding representatives.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission is one of 12 commissions which coordinate regional planning efforts statewide, among other tasks.
Paulding commissioners also voted to reappoint Tom Morris to a full three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022, on the Paulding County Industrial Building Authority.
Morris was appointed in September to fill the unexpired term of Robert Crouse after Crouse was hired as the building authority’s executive director.
The appointment also makes Morris a member of the Paulding County Airport Authority, which includes all building authority members and three additional appointees.
Other appointments the board of commissioners approved at its December meeting included:
• Planning and Zoning Commission: Herb Haynes (chairman’s appointment); Matt Lowe (Post I commissioner); Ellis Astin (Post 2 commissioner); Roger Leggett (Post 3 commissioner); Jody Palmer (Post 4 commissioner); Jim Henson (Dallas mayor’s appointment); Helene Fitzgerald (Hiram mayor’s appointment) with one-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2020.
• Water/Sewer Advisory Board: Bobby Maddox (chairman’s appointment); David Barnett (chairman’s appointment); Bobby Hollis (chairman’s appointment); Jeremiah Fields (Post 1 commissioner); Michael Craton (Post 2 commissioner); Jim Smith (Post 3 commissioner); Wayne Kirby (Post 4 commissioner), with one-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2020.
• Animal Control Hearing Board: Lynn Jackson (chairman’s appointee); Jessica Gullett (Post 1 commissioner); Mandie Brauer (Post 3 commissioner); and Suzanne Baker (Post 4 commissioner), with one-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2020.
The Post 2 appointment was left vacant.
• Zoning Board of Appeals: Lamar Clark (chairman’s appointee); Dave Roberts, Post 1 commissioner; Jack Hart (Post 2 commissioner); George Shill (Post 3 commissioner); Debra Sever (Post 4 commissioner), with one-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2020.
• Brook Mason to fill the unexpired term of Kathy Carter on the Paulding County Department of Family and Children Services Board through June 30, 2020.
• Adam Beavers and Randy Pullen to the Alcohol License Review Board, each with two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2021.
• Cemetery Preservation Commission: Todd Tibbitts (chairman’s appointee); Kathy Bookout (Post 3 commissioner); and Mike Pickett (Post 4 commissioner),
The Post I and Post 2 appointments were left vacant.
• Fire Advisory Board: Emory Gordy (chairman’s appointee); Randy Richard (Post 2 commissioner); Gary West (Post 3 commissioner); Chris Wheeler (Post 4 commissioner), with one-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2020. The Post I appointment was left vacant.
• Keep Paulding Beautiful Board: Curtis Miller (chairman’s appointment), with a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
