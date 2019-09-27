The Emerson Water Department today, Sept. 27, lifted a Boil Water Notice it issued Wednesday, Sept. 25, issued for an area of Puckett Road.
Public Works director Shad Duval said, "Multiple tests performed indicate the water meets the Georgia EPD standards for safe drinking water."
Duval on Wednesday said construction work on Puckett Road had "created a potential health hazard from backflow of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system in the low-pressure area."
The affected area was Puckett Road from Old Alabama Road to Cumberland Road, Duval said.
Those with questions or concerns can call City Hall at 770-382-9819 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
