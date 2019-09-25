The Emerson Water Department today, Sept. 25, issued a Boil Water Notice urging residents to "boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food" due to backflows from emergency water line work, the city announced today.
Public Works director Shad Duval said the work on Puckett Road "has created a potential health hazard from backflow of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system in the low-pressure area."
The affected area is Puckett Road from Old Alabama Road to Cumberland Road, Duval said.
"In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.
"The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by the city of Emerson that the water system has been restored to full operation and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption."
Residents can visit the city's official Facebook page for updates on the status of this boil water notice, Duval said.
Those with questions or concerns can call City Hall at 770-382-9819 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We apologize for any inconvenience due to the outage and thank you for your patience."
