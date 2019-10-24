Most Paulding voters casting ballots early in this year’s election appeared to quickly understand how to make their choices using the state’s new machines, the elections supervisor said.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is testing the new Dominion Voting Systems machines in elections in Paulding and five other counties this year before they are used statewide beginning in the Presidential Preference Primary in March 2020.
The machines allow the voters to make their choices and review them on a touch screen before printing a paper ballot containing a QR code and placing it into an optical scanner for counting.
Election Supervisor Deidre Holden said voters had encountered few problems and are finding the machines almost as easy to operate as the previous Diebold computer-based system used statewide for 17 years.
“They are loving it,” Holden said.
The voter begins the process of using the new machines by checking in with an election official who slides the voter’s ID, such as a driver’s license, through a card reader on the side of a touch screen.
If the voter does not have a scannable ID, the official can use another form of accepted ID to verify the voter’s registration manually, said election system tech Jessica Lord.
After verifying the voter’s registration, the official moves to another screen and turns the screen around to allow the voter to read an oath and provide a signature. That produces an electronic voter card similar to what was used in the old system.
The voter then moves to a machine featuring a computer touch screen, inserts the voter card and chooses from displayed election choices. The choices can be reviewed on the screen after completion.
The voter then prints a paper ballot with a QR barcode which shows the choices made, which allows the voter to review them one more time.
The voter then places the paper ballot into an optical scanner which scans the ballot’s code, records the vote and drops the ballot in a lock box.
If the voter finds an error on the paper ballot and wants to vote again, the vote is thrown out and the voter must start over with a new voter card, Lord said.
Some features of the new system are designed to make voting easier, including switching to large print, having the machine present the ballot aloud and other accommodations for physical handicaps, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office said in a news release.
The paper ballots also are used for verifying and auditing results. They can serve as backups to allow election officials to no longer rely solely on machine readouts if a recount is needed, the release stated.
Paulding elections officials have scheduled a series of demonstration events for the new system through this year before the start of the 2020 election season.
Upcoming demonstrations are set for:
• Nov. 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Burnt Hickory Park, 8650 Cartersville Hwy., Dallas.
• Nov. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., Taylor Farm Park, 1380 Pine Valley Road, Powder Springs.
• Nov. 19, 6 to 8 p.m., Mt. Tabor Park, 1550 East Paulding Drive, Dallas.
• Dec. 3, 6 to 8 p.m., Mulberry Rock Park, 1849 Mulberry Rock Road, Dallas.
• Dec. 17, 6 to 8 p.m., White Oak Park, 298 Mustang Drive, Dallas.
