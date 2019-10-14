Two early voting locations were available beginning today for voters countywide in a referendum on renewal of a sales tax and in Dallas and Hiram for city government seats and the "Brunch Bill" before Election Day Nov. 5.
The Watson Government Building in Dallas and The Events Place in Hiram will be locations during the three-week early voting period on weekdays today through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, Burnt Hickory Park in Dallas and the Dianne Wright Innovation Center in Hiram will be early voting locations in addition to the Watson Government Building and The Events Place.
The dates and locations for early voting are:
• Weekdays from Oct. 14 to Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Events Place at 855 Hiram-Douglasville Hwy. in Hiram; and the Watson Government Building at 240 Constitution Blvd. in Dallas.
• Weekdays from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Events Place; the Watson Government Building; Burnt Hickory Park at 8650 Cartersville Hwy. in Dallas; and the Dianne Wright Innovation Center at 140 Bethel Church Road in Hiram.
After Nov. 1, no voting will be offered until Election Day on Nov. 5 when 17 voting locations will be open for voters countywide in the referendum on renewal of the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education.
The ESPLOST special election is asking voters if they want to renew the current 1% sales tax for education to raise up to $120 million over five years to fund new construction and renovations to school buildings and paying off bond debt used for past construction.
It is also asking voters to approve a $30 million bond issuance to begin construction immediately on a new middle school and additions and renovations to existing schools.
Those with questions about their voting precinct can visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Also on Election Day, voters who are Dallas city residents will make their selections in races for four city council seats and mayor.
Only races between Brian Hardin and incumbent James Kelly Jr. for an At-Large council seat; and between incumbent Leah Alls and Ryan Ayers for the city council’s Ward 3 seat, are being contested.
Incumbent Boyd Austin was unopposed for re-election as mayor after the county elections board disqualified opponent Narda Konchel after Austin successfully challenged her city residency.
A note to Dallas voters states that Konchel is on the ballot but she is officially withdrawn as a candidate because of the disqualification. Any votes for her will not be counted, election officials said.
The Dallas Ward 2 and Ward 4 seats feature incumbents who are unopposed.
Voters who are Hiram city residents, meanwhile, will make their choices in city council and mayoral races and a referendum on the state’s “Brunch Bill.”
Hiram voters will decide if they want to allow restaurants inside the city to begin serving alcohol at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Only one Hiram race, for mayor, is being contested and features Daniel Blount Jr. and City Councilman Frank Moran.
City council Post 1 and 2 seats feature candidates who are unopposed.
For more information, call 770-443-7503 or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
