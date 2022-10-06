Earlier this month detention officer Janice Borders officially retired from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. An official retirement celebration was held at the Sheriff’s Office with Detention Officer Borders’ family, friends, and co-workers present.
Borders began her law enforcement career with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 20, 2001 as a jailer. Borders quickly realized her passion was working in the jail, which is the reason she stayed in the Jail Division for the majority of her career. During her over 21 year career with the Sheriff’s Office, she served under two different sheriffs.
Borders attended basic jail training at the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy where she graduated and became a P.O.S.T. certified jailer.
For a short time, Borders worked in the warrants/civil division as an administrative clerk before moving back to the Jail Division. Detention Officer Borders spent the majority of her career in the Jail Division working in many different positions at the Jail, to include a supervisory role at one point. For the past 12 years, Borders has been tasked with being the court services liaison where she worked closely with the many different courts in Paulding County.
Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement, “Janice was a hard worker and always enjoyed her job in our Jail Division. She was extremely knowledgeable about our Jail and the court system and will be truly missed. I am thankful that Janice has the opportunity to retire and I hope she has plenty of time to relax with her family.”
