Paulding Deputies arrested a Carroll County teenager for the murder of a Paulding County teenager on Sept. 25.
On Sept. 24 at 3:32 p.m. a 911 call was placed to Paulding E-911 regarding an assault in progress where a person was shot at 197 Southern Oaks Drive, Dallas in the Southern Oaks Subdivision.
When Deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered that the male suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival.
They also found that the victim was located in the loft apartment of a detached garage on the property with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. When Fire and EMS personnel arrived, they treated and transported the victim, later identified as a 17-year-old white male to Wellstar Paulding Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Paulding detectives, along with agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation immediately developed a suspect in the case. Thus far, detectives and agents have not been able to determine what lead up to the shooting and are still unclear as to why the suspect shot the victim.
Paulding deputies, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, were able to make contact with the suspect and encourage him to turn himself in. On Sept. 25 at about 9 p.m., Carson Nathanial Kennedy, a 17-year-old white male, turned himself into Paulding andU.S. Marshal’s deputies at the sheriff’s office where he was taken into custody without incident.
Kennedy has been charged with murder. Detectives and agents anticipate more charges as the investigation develops. Kennedy is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.
Detectives and agents encourage anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact them at the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
