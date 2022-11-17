Front row, from left, Major David Pace, Nathan Dubreuiel (Dubreuiel’s father), Kelsey Coates (Dubreuiel’s Girlfriend), Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel, Layla Dubreuiel (Dubreuiel’s sister), Beth Dubreuiel (Dubreuiel’s mother), and Sheriff Gary Gulledge. Second row, from left, Post 1 Commissioner Keith Dunn, Post 2 Commissioner Sandy Kaecher, County Attorney Jayson Phillips, Commission Chairman Dave Carmichael, Post 3 Commissioner Virginia Galloway, County Manager Frank Baker, and Post 4 Commissioner Brian Stover.
On Nov. 10, Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel, who is a deputy within the uniform patrol division at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, was awarded the Paulding County Board of Commissioner’s Public Safety Award. Deputy Dubreuiel was awarded the Commissioner’s Public Safety Award for lifesaving efforts he made during a recent traffic stop.
Dubreuiel, who has been employed with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for nearly two years, was conducting a traffic stop on Sept. 30 at the Ace Hardware on Dallas Acworth Highway.
While he was on the traffic stop, a distraught motorist pulled up in a vehicle and told Deputy Dubreuiel that his infant child was not breathing and unconscious. The parents of the baby handed the child to Dubreuiel and he immediately noticed that the baby was limp and was neither breathing nor responsive. Dubreuiel immediately began to perform a sternum rub on the child with no response.
He then began performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, or CPR, on the baby.
Dubreuiel continued CPR until fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene. Once fire and EMS arrived, Deputy Dubreuiel turned lifesaving efforts over to them.
Before they left the scene, Fire and EMS advised that they were able to get a pulse back on the child. Medical professionals later stated that as a result of Deputy Dubreuiel’s life saving actions, the child’s life was saved.
Sheriff Gulledge remarked, “I am so thankful that Deputy Dubreuiel was in the right place that night. Because of his quick, decisive actions, Deputy Dubreuiel saved the life of that infant child. I am so proud of him.”
Deputy Dubreuiel was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Board of Commissioners along with a “Dinner for Two” Gift Card from Texas Roadhouse.
