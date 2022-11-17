Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel

Front row, from left, Major David Pace, Nathan Dubreuiel (Dubreuiel’s father), Kelsey Coates (Dubreuiel’s Girlfriend), Deputy Zackery Dubreuiel, Layla Dubreuiel (Dubreuiel’s sister), Beth Dubreuiel (Dubreuiel’s mother), and Sheriff Gary Gulledge. Second row, from left, Post 1 Commissioner Keith Dunn, Post 2 Commissioner Sandy Kaecher, County Attorney Jayson Phillips, Commission Chairman Dave Carmichael, Post 3 Commissioner Virginia Galloway, County Manager Frank Baker, and Post 4 Commissioner Brian Stover.

 Special Photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.