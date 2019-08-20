The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was investigating after a Paulding County sheriff's deputy shot a man as he carried a firearm "in a life-threatening manner" toward them during a domestic "situation" Friday, Aug. 16.
The man, identified as Tristan Lee Payne, 22, of Dallas, was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital by air ambulance in critical condition following the incident in the Yorkville area of west Paulding County, said Natalie Ammons of the GBI.
However, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 17, Payne was released from the hospital, said Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
He was later booked into the Paulding County Jail on charges including two counts of Aggravated Assault. He was being held without bond today, Aug. 20.
The sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate the shooting which occurred at 2562 Hwy 101 North, a GBI news release stated.
Deputy Geoffrey Morris was placed on standard paid administrative leave while the GBI conducts the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting, Henson said.
Henson said Paulding E-911 operators received a call Friday, Aug. 16, at about 8:34 p.m. concerning a domestic dispute in which “an intoxicated male subject had a gun threatening family members.”
The GBI reported that preliminary information it received indicated deputies responded to the residence at about 8:52 p.m. after receiving the call about a "domestic situation" involving Payne.
"Deputies arrived on scene to find Payne’s family members outside the residence," the GBI release stated.
Henson said the complainant told deputies “the male was inside the residence and he was possibly armed with a gun.”
“When deputies made entry into the residence they announced their presence and eventually made contact with the male."
The man, later identified as Payne, “exited a room in the residence and had a pistol in his hand,” Henson said.
“The deputies repeatedly told the male to drop the gun and he failed to comply with their commands,” he said.
“Once the male began to raise the pistol toward the deputies, (Morris) discharged his issued shotgun, striking Payne in the arm and shoulder,” Henson said.
The GBI reported Payne approached the deputies “in a life-threatening manner.”
"Deputies gave verbal commands for Payne to drop his weapon. A deputy fired at Payne multiple times, striking him," the release stated.
Henson said Payne fled to the rear of the residence where deputies quickly took him into custody.
“Deputies immediately began rendering aid to Payne and called for Fire/EMS to assist.”
No deputies were injured, the GBI reported.
Henson said Payne was subsequently transported to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm and shoulder.
The GBI release stated it will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review, the release stated.
