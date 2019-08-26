Sheriff’s deputies were searching for suspects after discovering a body inside a vehicle found burning early today in west Paulding County.
Paulding E-911 received a call about a vehicle on fire today, Aug. 26, at about 12:50 a.m. at 2172 Vinson Mountain Crossing. which is just inside Paulding County near the Polk County line, a sheriff’s office news release stated.
The release said the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Paulding County Fire/Rescue responded to the call.
“After the vehicle was located and the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that there was a body inside,” the news release stated.
“Once the scene was processed, the victim’s remains were recovered and subsequently transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta where an autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.”
Paulding County Fire/Rescue, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) were assisting the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, the release stated.
“Neither the identity of the victim, nor the identities of any suspect (or suspects) are known at this time,” the release said..
Investigators were not releasing any other information because of it being an open and active investigation, the release stated.
Detectives and agents are encouraging anyone who may have information about the incident to call 770-443-3015.
