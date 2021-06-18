A man pointing a gun at a police officer at a Lithia Springs apartment complex was shot and later died, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced.
In accordance with state law, the GBI was requested by the Douglasville Police Department to investigate the shooting.
According to a news release, June 18 at about 4:06 a.m., Douglasville police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic incident/person with a gun at the Crestmark Apartment Homes located at 945 Crestmark Blvd. in Lithia Springs. There an officer came upon Carlos Jackson, 43, of Decatur, in the breezeway of one of the complex’s buildings.
“Jackson was armed with a rifle and pointed the rifle at the officer,” the release stated. “The Douglasville police officer fired his gun, striking Jackson. Jackson jumped from the second floor and ran away from the officer into the woods behind the apartment complex. At approximately 7:12 a.m., Jackson was located deceased in the woods by members of the Douglasville P.D. SWAT.”
No officers were injured during the incident. Once the GBI’s investigation is complete, it will submit its findings to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review. This is the 44th incident of 2021 in which a police officer shot an individual and the GBI was requested to investigate it.
