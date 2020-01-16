Paulding commissioners have approved paying part of a $300,000 settlement with a longtime Paulding District Attorney’s office employee after she claimed in a lawsuit the DA repeatedly sexually harassed her for more than a year.
Financial details of the settlement with victim witness coordinator Jamie White were made public Tuesday, Jan. 14, during a county commission meeting.
Commissioners voted to approve Paulding County’s payment of $5,000 into the settlement amount but the issue ultimately will cost taxpayers about $95,000 after attorneys fees and other costs are included, County Attorney Jayson Phillips said.
It followed White's claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in October that District Attorney Dick Donovan was sexually harassing her and the county did nothing to stop it after she filed a formal complaint with the county Human Resources Department.
White sued Donovan and the Paulding County government, Paulding District Attorney’s Office, and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia in the U.S. District Court’s Northern Division of Georgia in October.
She claimed her 14th Amendment guarantees of equal protection under the law were violated when her office’s supervisor, Donovan, sexually harassed her repeatedly from October 2017 to early 2019 and retaliated against her after she reported it to the county government in April 2019.
“DA Donovan violated plaintiff’s rights to equal protection by taking adverse employment actions against the plaintiff for her refusal to acquiesce to sexual advances, based upon her gender, and for reporting such harassment," the lawsuit stated.
Donovan denied White’s claims he sexually harassed her in a sworn affidavit in May that the lawsuit stated he sent to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council and Paulding County government.
In addition, the lawsuit said Paulding County, the DA’s Office, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, and Donovan “violated plaintiff’s rights to equal protection by failing to take reasonable preventative (sic) or corrective measures with respect to the unlawful harassing conduct.”
“The conduct of defendants constitutes unlawful sexual harassment, based upon gender, in violation of the Equal Protection Clause.”
White, who has worked in the DA’s office since 2008, alleged in the lawsuit Donovan began sexually harassing her in October 2017.
He took such actions as expressing his admiration for White in a newspaper ad, the lawsuit stated.
“Mr. Donovan has repeatedly told Ms. White he is in love with her, sent her personal text messages and emails, given her unwanted gifts, invited her to private lunches and trips, posted encrypted Facebook messages about her, forced her to sit in lengthy private meetings in his office, described his fantasies of having a relationship with her and his desires for a physical relationship with her, and has subjected her to unwanted touching,” the lawsuit stated.
“Although Ms. White has repeatedly asked him to leave her alone and allow her to do her job, it has become clear that Mr. Donovan will not stop harassing her.
“DA Donovan told (White) that he was not going to ask her permission to speak about what he wants, that ‘I don’t think that a man in my position should have to ask for permission,’ and that ‘I am in love with you, and I know you don’t like to hear those things,’ among other comments.”
White alleged that Donovan violated her constitutional rights to equal protection “by, among other things, subjecting her to a sexually harassing and hostile working environment.”
It stated that after White made her formal complaint with the county government in April 2019, Donovan refused to speak to her and “used other managers in the office to circumvent her authority and supervisory responsibilities.
“The retaliation has added to an already extremely hostile work environment,” the lawsuit stated.
It stated that White "received no response to her formal complaint from the DA’s Office other than an email stating her complaint was being reviewed."
She also said the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council responded to a formal complaint she made to the Council "by stating that she was 'not their employee.'" However, she said in the suit she had been paid with funds the Council provided in the past.
To White’s knowledge, the Council "has taken no action against DA Donovan or to otherwise investigate or stop the harassment," it said.
White listed the Paulding County government as a defendant after she said the county did nothing to stop the harassment by Donovan after she filed a sexual harassment claim against him with the county government in April 2019.
After investigating, county officials only told White she could work from home which affected her job, the lawsuit said.
"Working remotely has directly impacted plaintiff’s ability to interact with others in the DA’s Office on work-related matters."
County officials have privately said they could do little to discipline Donovan, including removing him from office, because a district attorney in Georgia is an elected constitutional officer who works for the state government.
The Paulding County government will pay $5,000 directly and $6,150 in mediation costs, Chairman Dave Carmichael said.
Of the remaining settlement amount, the state government is paying $220,000 and a risk fund managed by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) is paying $75,000.
Paulding County government also must pay a $25,000 deductible to the ACCG Interlocal Risk Management Agency because the agency’s payment came from the pooled insurance fund Paulding uses to cover property and liability claims.
County Attorney Jayson Phillips told commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 14, that the county government already paid $43,000 to a Douglasville law firm for investigation work after White filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment with the county’s Human Resources office in April 2019.
He added that the commission likely will be facing an additional $10,000 to $15,000 in attorney’s fees after the Douglasville firm prepared for and participated in mediation talks Dec. 23 which led to the settlement of White’s lawsuit.
“Jayson, I appreciate your insight into this very difficult occurrence in our county,” Carmichael said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.