The Paulding coroner has confirmed the recent deaths of two in the county from "flu-related symptoms" but none from other types of diseases which circulated on social media sites as the cause.
Lindsey Eberhart Fuller said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 9, that she had “received a barrage of messages this afternoon from many concerned citizens.”
She said there are “no confirmed cases of anything other than flu in our county” and she was working with state and county officials on the cases.
“It is unfortunate that so many unsubstantiated rumors have circulated saying otherwise. The steps that were taken to report these deaths to the proper agencies are not out of the norm.”
Rumors spread on Facebook Wednesday, Jan. 9, about "insiders" at health facilities in Paulding saying such diseases as hemorrhagic fever was a cause of the deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control lists the fever among a group of diseases spread by ticks and rodents, primarily in countries with poor health systems.
However, Fuller wrote, “I realize that there are a lot of rumors circulating at this point and that is why I am issuing this statement.”
“There have been two deaths in Paulding County in the last day or so. Both patients had flu-related symptoms with one patient confirmed to have had flu in the days prior to death.
“I have consulted with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office and the District Health Department as part of proper procedure and protocol with any death that falls into these guidelines. I have also been in close contact with our local hospital and sheriff’s department.
“I want to reiterate that ALL sudden deaths where the decedent has little to no medical history are reported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. And in the event of death from complications from or of an acute illness an autopsy is most likely done.”
Georgia Department of Health spokesman Logan Boss said Wednesday the department was investigating but had not received reports of deaths due to the fever.
