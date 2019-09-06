GDOT contractors today, Sept. 6, were beginning to pour concrete at a railroad bridge in Douglasville as part of the ongoing Ga. Hwy. 92 relocation and widening project that will eventually ease Paulding County's access to I-20.
Beginning today at 5 a.m., C.W. Matthews' concrete subcontractor began moving materials to the construction area for the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge concrete pour, a news release stated.
The state transportation department expected "minimum impact to the traveling public," the release stated.
GDOT District 7 Engineer Kathy Zahul said, “The contractor has completed a lot of work that is not easily visible to the traveling public.
"I encourage everyone to visit our project website periodically to view our progress,” Zahul said.
GDOT is on schedule to complete the new railroad bridge before the target date of Jan. 5, 2020, according to the project's website.
Construction of an underpass for Hwy. 92 at the bridge is targeted for completion by May 2021, the GDOT website stated.
The site is adjacent to U.S. Hwy. 78, also known as Veterans Memorial Highway.
GDOT also reminds motorists traveling in the area to reduce their speeds in the work zone, the release stated.
The highway now runs through a congested area where traffic routinely backs up as it crosses the Norfolk Southern tracks in downtown Douglasville..
The project will relocate Ga. Hwy. 92 to the east of its current route to create a bypass around downtown Douglasville between the city's north end and I-20.
The project begins at Fairburn Road and Pine Drive, south of the I-20 interchange, and will run north on a new route before ending near the existing intersection of Dallas Highway and Malone Road in north Douglasville.
Completion date of the overall relocation and widening project in Douglasville is set for August 2021.
It will connect to another phase of the project which began in 2017 to widen Hwy. 92 to six lanes between Malone Road and the city of Hiram in southeast Paulding County.
To see a time lapse video of the railroad bridge project, visit https://app.oxblue.com/open/cwmatthews/sr92douglasville.
