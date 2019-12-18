The average Cobb EMC customer will save $20 on the December bill after the electric cooperative announced a wholesale power adjustment credit recently.
The credit on each bill will vary depending on electric usage, but the average Cobb EMC household which uses 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) each month will save $20 on their bill, a news release stated.
Nearly 8,700 residential and commercial customers in northeast Paulding County and 3,800 in southeast Bartow County get their electric service from Cobb EMC.
The credit, which was effective Dec. 1, will bring $5 million in savings to the electric cooperative’s members.
Cobb EMC increases or decreases the wholesale power adjustment as necessary to follow changes in wholesale electric generation and transmission costs.
“When 2019 power costs came in lower than expected, the board unanimously voted to pass those savings directly along to our consumers,” said Tripper Sharp, chairman of Cobb EMC’s Board of Directors.
“After working tirelessly all year long to ensure our members have some of the lowest rates in the state, we’re proud to be the fifth most affordable of Georgia’s 94 electric utilities.
"These holiday bill credits are the perfect way to end a year that has been focused on providing our consumers the value and savings they deserve.”
The credit will be applied to the bill Cobb EMC members receive in December, the release stated.
Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative which provides electricity to 200,000 customers throughout its five-county service area which includes Bartow, Paulding, Cherokee, Cobb and Fulton counties.
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com.
