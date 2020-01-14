A Cartersville woman got a ride to jail rather than the ride home she asked a police officer to give her after a wreck early Sunday.
Farren Barnette, 22, was arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Hit and Run after the incident in which the driver fled after a vehicle struck a concrete wall in downtown Cartersville.
Cartersville Police reported an officer was patrolling the area of 110 N. Museum Drive Sunday, Jan. 12, about 1:40 a.m. when the officer "observed a white female running eastbound towards me” from the area of The Local Bar and Grill at 120 S. Erwin St.
The officer made contact with the woman, identified as Barnette, who “stated that she needed help, she wrecked her car, and that she wanted to go home,” the report stated.
The officer reported detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her. When asked, she told the officer she “only had one shot.”
The woman then “stated she wanted to sit in the back of the patrol car” and the officer placed her in the vehicle to do further investigation, the report stated.
Other officers made contact with two witnesses who said they saw Barnette “drive her vehicle into the concrete wall” of a nearby cigar bar.
“Both witnesses stated that they observed Ms. Barnette exit the silver 2008 Toyota Camry … and flee east.”
After consenting to a blood test, Barnette was placed under arrest and held at the Bartow County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Hit and Run, the report stated.
She was released from Bartow County Jail Sunday afternoon on bond, jail records show.
