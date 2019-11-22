A Cartersville woman was taken to an Atlanta hospital in serious condition after a truck driven by an alleged drunk driver ran a red light and struck her SUV early this week.
Lindsay Dawn Pike, 37, of Cartersville was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by LifeFlight helicopter in critical condition following the incident early Sunday in which her vehicle was struck at the intersection of West Avenue and Henderson Drive, city police reported.
Trey Daniel Wilson, 21, of Northwood, Ohio, was arrested and charged with a series of violations, including DUI, Reckless Driving and Driving while License Suspended or Revoked after the truck he was driving struck Pike’s SUV.
He was released Tuesday from Bartow County Jail on a $6,375 bond, according to jail records.
Pike reportedly was driving her 2013 GMC Acadia north on Henderson Drive about 2:15 a.m. as Wilson’s 2012 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on West Avenue, which is also Ga. Hwy. 61. The intersection is near an Ingle’s supermarket.
As Pike was attempting to turn her vehicle left onto West Avenue in the intersection, the F-150’s front end struck the Acadia near the front of the vehicle on the driver’s side, causing “disabling damage,” police reported.
Emergency workers had to cut Pike out of her vehicle before she was transported by helicopter to Grady, the report stated.
Witnesses who were in other vehicles at the scene told investigating officers that they saw Wilson’s vehicle run a red light before striking the Acadia.
One witness also said she saw Wilson’s vehicle run off the side of the road, back up and re-enter the roadway at a high rate of speed, a report stated. However, it was unclear about the timing of what she saw.
Wilson refused treatment at the scene before he was arrested.
He was driving an F-150 owned by Midwest Terminals of Toledo in Maumee, Ohio, the report stated.
No other details were available. Officials at Grady said the hospital does not give out conditions or any other information on patients.
