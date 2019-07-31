A Bartow resident is the newest member of the board guiding the agency overseeing services ranging from food stamps to foster care in Georgia.
Lisa Hamilton recently was sworn in as a member of the Georgia Board of Human Services after her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The board sets the policy for the Georgia Department of Human Services and approves the department's goals and objectives, a news release stated. Members each serve four-year terms.
Hamilton, a Cartersville resident, is the owner of Bartow Fence Company and LL Home Leasing Inc., a news release stated.
She is “a small business owner who is active in her community and passionate about solving Georgia’s foster care problems,” the release stated..
Hamilton earned a bachelor's degree in advertising/marketing from the University of Evansville.
She is a member of the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce, Cartersville Service League, and Friends of Bartow County Library, the release stated.
The Georgia Department of Human Services includes the divisions of Aging Services, Child Support Services and Family and Children Services and operates 11 administrative offices statewide.
It is the largest agency in Georgia state government with 9,400 employees; and operated on a budget of more than $1.8 billion in 2018, according to information from the department.
Family and Children Services, also known as DFCS, “investigates reports of child abuse; finds foster and adoptive homes for abused and neglected children; issues SNAP, Medicaid and TANF,” and other services, the department website stated.
Child Support Services works to “increase the reliability of child support paid by parents when they live apart from their children” through such actions as establishing paternity and establishing and enforcing fair support orders, the website stated.
Aging Services “supports the larger goals of DHS by assisting older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers to achieve safe, healthy, independent and self-reliant lives.”
The department formed in 2009 as part of the reorganization of the former Georgia Department of Human Resources.
