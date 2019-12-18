Cartersville police have charged a city resident in connection with "dozens" of vehicle break-ins in recent months.
Tavion Lakail Carter of Cartersville was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 17, and charged for his involvement in Entering Autos cases throughout the city, said Capt. M.E. Bettikofer of the Cartersville Police Department.
Carter was being held on charges including multiple counts of Entering Auto, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and other charges related to theft, Bettikofer said.
"This is an ongoing investigation, and some charges are pending," he said.
Carter was being held in the Bartow County Jail on a $4,000 bond.
