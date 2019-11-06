Cartersville’s mayor cruised to re-election and incumbents were leading challengers in three other cities for mayor and council seats in municipal elections in Bartow County Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Cartersville and Emerson voters also decided if they wanted to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages 90 minutes earlier on Sundays.
Contested races and ballot questions in each city in the election included:
CARTERSVILLE:
Cartersville voters chose to be part of the Georgia “Brunch Bill” and allow restaurants in the city to begin alcoholic beverage sales on Sundays at 11 a.m. rather than the current 12:30 p.m. start time.
In unofficial but complete election results, incumbent Matt Santini easily turned back challenges from Nicole Pavey Butler and Barbara Jackson for the mayor’s seat.
Santini received 80% of the votes cast in the election.
Cartersville City Council incumbents Jayce Stepp in Ward 2; Calvin Cooley in Ward 4; and Taff Wren in Ward 6 were unopposed for re-election to their seats.
Cartersville’s mayor serves a two-year term while city council members serve four-year terms.
CARTERSVILLE SCHOOL BOARD:
Incumbent board members Travis Popham of Ward 3; Sarah Pat Broadnax of Ward 4; and Tim Chason, the board’s at-large member, were unopposed for re-election to their seats.
EMERSON:
Bartow County elections officials listed results as incomplete for the other contested elections in Emerson, Euharlee and White.
Emerson voters wanting the city’s restaurants to participate in the “Brunch Bill” were leading opponents by more than two to one.
Incumbent Mayor Al Pallone was unopposed for re-election to a fourth term.
Former councilman Charles Lowry and incumbent Councilman Vincent Wiley were unopposed for the two council seats up for election.
Lowry was elected in 2011 and served one term until 2015, according to city records.
EUHARLEE:
Tim Abbott and incumbent Councilman David Duncan were leading Michael Troxell for the two city council seats up for election this year.
The top two vote-getters out of the three candidates win the council seats.
WHITE:
Incumbent Kim Dupree Billue was leading former city police chief David King by 16 votes for the mayor’s seat in early returns.
Incumbent council members Charles Buttrum and Ryan Evans were leading challenger Norman Gary Crisp for the two city council seats up for election this year.
Voters in the four cities made their selections on Georgia's new Dominion Voting Systems machines.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office was testing the machines in today's election in Bartow and five other counties before using them statewide in Georgia’s Presidential Preference Primary in March 2020.
The machines allow voters to make their choices on a touch screen tablet, review them on the screen, print a paper ballot for a final review and place it into an optical scanner to cast their votes.
The paper ballots are used for verifying and auditing results, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
