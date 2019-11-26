A Cartersville man was located and apprehended at his residence minutes after he allegedly robbed a convenience store on the city's north side this morning.
Tabori Talley of Mountain Chase Drive in Cartersville was charged with the armed robbery of the Marathon Gas Station at 1139 N. Tennessee St. today, city police said.
The suspect entered the store at about 10 a.m., indicated he had a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, a news release stated.
He then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash in the register drawer, police said.
"Within five minutes of the robbery, the suspect was located by the Cartersville Police Department at his residence and apprehended without incident," a news release stated.
Officers also arrested Jerbontay Cameron on a valid warrants for probation violation through the city of Cartersville and Bartow County, the release stated.
No one was injured in the incident.
