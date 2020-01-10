Cartersville Police arrested a Lithia Springs man recently after he reportedly called 911 for help and was found trapped beneath a pile of tires at a closed business.
Police reported finding Nathaniel Seth King, 30, under a rack of tires Jan. 5 after he told a 911 operator he needed help but did not know his location.
The report stated the caller was “uncooperative” and could not provide details. However, operators then "pinged" his phone and found he was in an area of North Tennessee Street near downtown Cartersville. He then told the operator he may be in a tire shop.
Police then went to Salgado Tire at 504 N. Tennessee St. and found the back door had been partially opened.
After an officer called into the building, he heard someone say he was trapped, a report stated. The officer then forced open the door, which was blocked with tires, and found King "hiding/trapped" beneath a rack of tires, the report stated.
King then reportedly told the officer someone had been chasing him. He said he ran into the building to hide and the tires fell on him.
Police contacted the owner who said the building had been locked and he had put the tires in front of the rear door for extra security. He told police no should have been in the building
King was being held at the Bartow County Jail after being charged with criminal trespass, damage to property, which is a misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.