Two Cartersville residents have been arrested in connection with dozens of incidents involving entering vehicles in a four-month period recently.
Tyon Kimbro and Hannah Dobson were arrested by the Cartersville Police Department Thursday, Dec. 19, in connection with their involvement in dozens of crimes involving entering vehicles throughout the city of Cartersville and Bartow County between Sept. 23 and Dec. 17.
Dobson, of Road No. 2 South, was charged with 38 counts of Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, as well as charges related to possessing and ingesting methamphetamine, according to Bartow County Jail records.
She was being held in the Bartow County Jail on $35,000 bond.
Kimbro. of Felton Road, was charged with 40 counts of Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony.
He was being held in the Bartow County Jail on $30,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.