A Customer Service department supervisor is facing charges she stole more than $1,300 worth of cash and merchandise from the supermarket where she worked.
Paris Merritt, 27, of Cartersville, also told officers she gave the stolen items to her mother’s friend who had “fallen on hard times,” a report stated.
Merritt was released from Bartow County Jail on $5,000 bond after being arrested on a felony charge of Theft by Conversion Dec. 5, according to jail records.
A Cartersville Police officer reported being dispatched to Kroger at 125 Main Street Market Place on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5:22 p.m. in reference to a “theft in progress.”
A security officer told the officer Merritt had been giving cash returns and merchandise away to a single customer over the last month.
“I asked Ms. Merritt who she had given the merchandise and money to. Ms. Merritt stated she only knew her first name, which was Megan.
“I asked Ms. Merritt how she knew Ms. Megan, to which she answered she didn’t really know her, but that she was a friend of her mother.
“Ms. Merritt stated that she knew Ms. Megan had fallen on hard times and wanted to help her out.
“I asked Ms. Merritt why she would steal from Kroger to help out someone she barely knew. Ms. Merritt stated she did not have a reason.”
Store officials said the suspect allegedly took approximately $1332.72 from the store in the form of cash and merchandise “over the course of several dates” and possibly additional items.
A list of more than 50 transactions the suspect allegedly used to steal cash and merchandise was included in the report.
It listed items ranging from a mop, to food such as shrimp platters and taco sauce, and personal care items such as facial scrubs and bandages, much of which the suspect got cash for as returned items, according to a list in the report.
Video surveillance from Kroger was recorded on four DVDs which were entered into evidence at the Cartersville Police Department, the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.